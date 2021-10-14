Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $14,284,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $11,638,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.37. 68,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,812. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. Research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

