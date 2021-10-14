Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Invests $432,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 171,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,974,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

