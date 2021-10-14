Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 424,064 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,064 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 7.6% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $41,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 145,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,724. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

