InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InfuSystem is a rapidly growing healthcare services company that provides state-of-the-art electronic continuous ambulatory infusion pumps, supplies and support to oncology practices and clinics throughout the United States. More than 60% of oncologists across all 50 states turn to InfuSystem as their single, full-service source for cost-effective infusion pump management. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, analysts expect that InfuSystem will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InfuSystem by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,885,000 after purchasing an additional 175,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 67,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

