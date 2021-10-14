Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ingredion by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 36.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

INGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.