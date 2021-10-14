Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.26. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.