Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 49.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 84,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 31.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.