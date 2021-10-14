Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

