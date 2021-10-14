Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOTV. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NOTV opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.28 million, a P/E ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Inotiv will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,500,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Inotiv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inotiv by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

