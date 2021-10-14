Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

INZY stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $230.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

