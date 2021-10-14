Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,280 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

