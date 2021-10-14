Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,850 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Camden Asset Management L P CA lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 166.3% in the second quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 322,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

KKR opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

