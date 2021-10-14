Inscription Capital LLC Buys 2,605 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $152.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

