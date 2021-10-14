Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,427 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

