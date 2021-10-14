Inscription Capital LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,910 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

