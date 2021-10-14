Inscription Capital LLC Invests $416,000 in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

BOOM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 281.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

