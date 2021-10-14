Inscription Capital LLC Invests $416,000 in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.
BOOM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of 281.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.
BOOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
DMC Global Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
