Inscription Capital LLC Invests $464,000 in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after buying an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.46 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.