Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases 54,375 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, William Monroe purchased 2 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $6.44.

On Monday, July 19th, William Monroe bought 75 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $229.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

