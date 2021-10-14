Insider Buying: Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Buys 3,900 Shares of Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.
Shares of LGVN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 181,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Longeveron Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Longeveron by 140.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.
