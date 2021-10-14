Insider Buying: Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Buys 3,900 Shares of Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Director Rock Soffer purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Rock Soffer purchased 12,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.

Shares of LGVN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 181,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Longeveron Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Longeveron by 140.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

