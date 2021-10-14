Insider Buying: Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Acquires C$18,900.00 in Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 35,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$18,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,596,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,021,948.

Doug Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Doug Ramshaw acquired 6,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$3,720.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Doug Ramshaw purchased 10,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.71.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

