Insider Buying: Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) Insider Purchases 278,271 Shares of Stock

Think Childcare Group (ASX:TNK) insider Mathew Edwards acquired 278,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$887,684.49 ($634,060.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.82.

Get Think Childcare Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%. Think Childcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Think Childcare Group provides childcare services under the Nido brand in Australia. The company offers full or part-time care services for babies, toddlers, and young children. It owns and manages approximately 78 centers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Drummoyne, Australia.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Think Childcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Think Childcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.