Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Philip Scales purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £10,184 ($13,305.46).

VNH opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. VietNam Holding Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.30. The firm has a market cap of £92.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

