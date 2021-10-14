Insider Buying: VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) Insider Buys 3,350 Shares of Stock

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH) insider Philip Scales purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £10,184 ($13,305.46).
VNH opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. VietNam Holding Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 152 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 316 ($4.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 256.30. The firm has a market cap of £92.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93.
