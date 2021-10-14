Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells 20,498 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.

Shares of APP stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.24. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Macquarie began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

