Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $8,013,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $6.42 on Wednesday, reaching $205.42. 1,278,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,444. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

