Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Gregory Smith sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,821,851.60.

Gregory Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Gregory Smith acquired 2,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

