Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

