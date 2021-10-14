Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.
Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 346,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
