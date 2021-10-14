Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells 4,312,500 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HESM opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $10,672,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

