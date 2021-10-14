Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells 4,312,500 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HESM opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $10,672,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
