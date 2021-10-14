Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $81,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,123 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $237,407.63.

On Monday, August 30th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $157,170.00.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,908. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 76.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 217.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 83,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 72.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 122,728 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

