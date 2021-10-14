Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 198.4% in September

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the September 15th total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Intapp stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

