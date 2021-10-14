Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.50

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 133339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

