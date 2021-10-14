Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

PANA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,341. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

