Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,040. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

