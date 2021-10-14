Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 84 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779,690. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

