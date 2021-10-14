Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,145,000.

GVIP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,557. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $104.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.