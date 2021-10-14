Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 936,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

