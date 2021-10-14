Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.38

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.38 and last traded at $127.57, with a volume of 2260859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12. The company has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after purchasing an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.