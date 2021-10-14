Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 402.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interface worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

