Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$32.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.73. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$14.46 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.7899996 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,358.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

