International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is RWWM Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

RWWM Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 13.2% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $102,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 91,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

