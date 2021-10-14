inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of INTT opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in inTEST by 418.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in inTEST by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $691,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in inTEST by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

