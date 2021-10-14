Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.09

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 6523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

