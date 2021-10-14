Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.47

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 7643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 176.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.