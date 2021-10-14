Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PUI opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

