Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $187,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Invesco by 222.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,261,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Invesco by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after buying an additional 1,101,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Invesco by 47.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

