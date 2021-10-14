Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Up 5%

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.85 and last traded at $85.48. 55,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,751,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.