Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KPLT opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. Katapult has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

