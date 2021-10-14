Investors Purchase High Volume of SMART Global Call Options (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,715 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 332% compared to the typical volume of 1,091 call options.

SGH opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.84 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

