Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,255 call options on the company. This is an increase of 88% compared to the typical volume of 1,202 call options.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $595.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Knott David M grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 185,929 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

