Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,046 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 735,084 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $6,122,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at $5,231,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 774,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,102. The company has a market cap of $267.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 377.14% and a negative return on equity of 66.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

