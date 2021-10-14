Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,871,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.79.
Investview Company Profile
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.