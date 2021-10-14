Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,871,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVU opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Investview has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Get Investview alerts:

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.